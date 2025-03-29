This is how Kareena Kapoor Khan marked one year of 'Crew'

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest Instagram story is about her recalling the memories she created on the sets of 'Crew', especially grooving to the 'Naina' song from the film.

She dropped a black and white selfie and added 'Naina' song to it.

"1 year later and still my favourite song (red heart emoji) #1YearOfCrew," she captioned the post.

In another story, she posted a picture with her 'Crew' co-stars Tabu and Kriti.

"Missing my lovely #Crew (red heart emoji)," she wrote.

Producer Rhea Kapoor also took to Instagram and shared a video of the lead cast including Kriti Sanon, Kareena and Tabu.

She captioned it, "Happy one year to my history-making, record-shattering #CREW. #oneyearofcrew #crew."



The film made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners was released on March 29 last year.

'Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations, and they get caught in a web of lies.

Last year, Kareena was also seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again'. Both her films worked exceptionally well at the box office. (ANI)