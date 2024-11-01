This is how Kareena Kapoor celebrated Halloween with Saif Ali Khan

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor never miss out on sharing special moments with her family. Recently, she gave a sneak peek into her Halloween celebration with Saif Ali Khan.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she posted a picture of Saif in which he was seen entering a Halloween Party. His look was not clear due to the dim light and it made his entry more dramatic and mysterious.

The caption reads, "Areey aaj Halloween bhi hai na"

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, she posted an inspiring picture of herself from her vacation diaries. Brightening her fans social media with her picture, Kareena extended warm wishes on the festival of light.

The picture captures Kareena looking sideways while posing in a printed kaftan that she teamed with a red baseball cap and a pair of sunglasses.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Dare to dream ...Look ahead...Look after your mind and heart...Feel the light ... Happy Diwali Friends.#2024."

Ahead of Diwali, Kareena with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids-- Taimur and Jeh travelled to the Maldives.

Kareena also wished her fans Singham-waali Diwali.

She shared picture with her Singham team from the film promotions and captioned the post, "Wishing everyone a happy Singham-waali diwali."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena has been in the spotlight for her latest project, 'The Buckingham Murders', directed by Hansal Mehta.'The Buckingham Murders' was released in theatres on September 13.

The mysterious drama revolves around sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra (Kareena) dealing with the loss of her young son Ekam (Mairaaj Kakkar). She is assigned a case of a missing boy, Ishpreet, roughly as old as Ekam. The film's ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

—ANI