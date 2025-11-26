Sunny Hinduja expresses desire to do a biopic, says stories that create change inspire him

Mumbai: Actor Sunny Hinduja, known for his role in projects like “TVF Aspirants” and “Shehzaada,” has opened up about his interest in taking on a biopic.

Speaking exclusively to IANS at the IFFI 2025 event, he revealed that he is deeply drawn to real-life stories that spark change and leave a lasting impact. Sunny said narratives rooted in inspiration and meaningful journeys are what move him the most. When asked what kind of stories attract him the most, Sunny Hinduja said he is especially drawn to biopics and real-life narratives that spark change. The actor shared “I love biopics. Even if the story is about someone unknown, if they created change, inspired people, or lived a meaningful life, I find that very powerful. Stories that touch the heart always stay with me.”

Speaking about how he chooses his roles, Sunny Hinduja said, “I don’t believe actors choose roles. Roles choose you. We often say we want good people and passionate creators around us, but the role meant for you arrives with everything aligned. I don’t judge roles or set fixed rules. I simply follow what feels right.”

When asked if he is preparing for a new project, the actor confirmed that he is already working on a role and will begin shooting soon.

Sunny Hinduja featured in the film “A Film Within a Film,” which marked his debut as a director as well. Speaking about the movie, he expressed, “This is a story we wanted to tell for a long time. Since we both are actors at heart, we thought, why not create something for ourselves—characters we relate to and a story we believe in? When we began writing, we poured so much of ourselves into it that we eventually felt no one could direct it better than us. We knew the characters intimately. That’s how we ended up directing and producing it as well.”

--IANS