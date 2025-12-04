Sudesh Berry remembers 'Himmat' days with Sunny Deol, lauds his energy and spark in the 1996 film

Mumbai: Actor Sudesh Berry recently took a trip down memory lane on the 4th of December and fondly recalled his good time working with the Bollywood star Sunny Deol.

Sudesh had worked with Sunny Deol on the 1996 action drama Himmat, and sharing a still from the movie on his social media account, he seemed to have gotten nostalgic. Sudesh in the picture can be seen sharing a happy smile, with his body language showing excitement, while Sunny Deol listens on.

The actor captioned it as, “Himmat ke set par Sunny Deol ji ke saath guzare hue yeh pal… Ek side unki zabardast energy, doosri side humari on-screen chemistry—Har scene mein ek alag hi spark tha. Cinema ka yeh safar yaadon mein hamesha chamakta rahega.” Talking about the movie, Himmat was released in 1996 and directed by Sunil Sharma. It starred Sunny Deol, Tabu, Sudesh Berry, and Shilpa Shetty.

The action thriller revolves around patriotism, crime and duty. While Sunny Deol essayed the lead role, Sudesh Berry played a key supporting role. Talking about Sunny Deol, the actor has been going through an emotionally tough time, as he lost his superstar father, Dharmendra, a week ago. The late superstar Dharmendra passed away on November 24.

The news of the superstar's passing sent shockwaves across the entire nation, especially through the Bollywood industry. In the evening of November 25, veteran superstar and Dharmendra’s friend of almost 5 decades, Jeetendra, was seen visiting the grieving family. Superstar Hrithik Roshan and father Rakesh Roshan also visited the Deol family to be with the grieving family in times of distress.

For the uninitiated, superstar Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89. He had been put on a ventilator in mid-November, after he faced breathing difficulties. He was soon discharged from the hospital and was brought back home, where his treatments continued.

–IANS