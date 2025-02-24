SRK, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor-starrer 'Dil To Pagal Hai' to be re-released this week

Mumbai: Movie buffs, get ready to conclude February, the month of love, on a romantic yet nostalgic note by rewatching Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster 'Dil To Pagal' on the big screen.

Hopping on the trend of re-releases, Yash Raj Films on Monday announced that Dil To Pagal, which also stars Madhuri Dixit Nene and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles, will hit the theatres again on February 28.

"The era of pure romance and love is coming back to the theatres this week! Rewatch Dil To Pagal Hai from 28th February

@pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies @cinepolisindia," a post on YRF's official Instagram handle read.



This particular update has left moviegoers extremely excited.

Chiming in the comment section, a social media user wrote, "Yaay... my favourite movie."

"Wow...can't wait to watch it again,' another user wrote.

Directed by Yash Chopra, 'Dil To Pagal' was originally released in 1997. Akshay Kumar played a special cameo in the film,

The film received three National awards for providing best wholesome entertainment, Best Supporting Actress (Karisma Kapoor) and for Best Choreography (Shaimak Davar).The film was about a romance that unfolded the story of dancers portrayed by SRK, Madhuri, and Karisma who find themselves entangled in a love triangle.

'Dil To Pagal Hai' was released almost thirty years ago, and to this day, it is etched in people's hearts and minds. One can't even forget the film's evergreen songs sung by India's nightingale Lata Manageshkar. Be it the title track 'Dil To Pagal Hai' or 'Bholi Si Surat' or 'Dholna', Mangeshkar's magical voice treated the audience to memorable songs that still feel as fresh as ever. (ANI)