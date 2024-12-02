Sonu Sood offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Actor Sonu Sood visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Monday and offered his prayers at the temple.

After offering prayers, Actor Sonu Sood said that he started working on his upcoming film 'Fateh' after visiting the Mahakal temple. "When I made the film 'Fateh', it started with the darshan of Baba Mahakal and when we are releasing the film on January 10, our promotion begins from here and I pray that with His blessings our film becomes successful," he told ANI.

'Fateh' which marks Sood's directorial debut is based on real-life instances of cybercrime experienced by people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the prominent names in Hollywood including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers have been roped in for this film. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role.

The makers earlier shared the teaser of the film. Sonu took to his official handle of X (formerly Twitter) and dropped the teaser clip.

The teaser starts with the statement, 'Never underestimate a nobody.' It then cuts to a voiceover in which Sonu Sood is heard conversing with another individual, correcting that he killed 50 people on March 19, not 40. "You'll never find those ten bodies," he said and also added, "Bhagvaan unki atma ko shanti de"

Sood while sharing the teaser wrote on X, "AA RAHA HOON...Action speaks louder than words. #Fateh! Brace yourselves for the biggest action-packed thriller!"

Sood revealed that there was also a flipside to his humanitarian efforts - instances of scamsters using his name to con people.

"The idea for 'Fateh' came into my mind when I was helping people and came to know that many people were being fooled and cheated in my name. They were given false loans, promises to meet me or to get any sort of help from my team during a pandemic," Sood said in an interview with ANI.

The actor said he became concerned when he realised that a large number of people were being hoodwinked by conmen using his name to cheat them. The actor said he was informed of instances where people, especially those in remote areas were duped mostly through phishing tools.

"It was then I realized that this cybercrime is a big issue in our country. It is very important to take action on it. Thus the journey of 'Fateh', the film I am doing started from this experience," said the actor.

The film is produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions.

With 'Fateh', Sonu Sood is making his directorial debut, aiming to make a compelling impact with a powerful action-thriller that tackles real-world issues. (ANI)