Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor share adorable snaps, pen heartfelt notes on Sunita Kapoor's birthday

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor penned a heartfelt message for her mother, Sunita Kapoor, on her birthday on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Saawariya' actress shared an adorable throwback childhood photo in which she was seen resting on the lap of her mother while posing for the photograph.

In a heartfelt note birthday note, Sonam credited her mother for giving her 'strength' and being a 'guiding light' in her life.

To my favourite WOMAN in the whole world, my mama, my inspiration, my strength, my guiding light--happy, happy birthday! My constant through every season of life, showing me what it means to live with grace, courage, and boundless love. Everything I am and everything I hope to be is rooted in the values you've taught me--through your actions, your compassion, and your unwavering support."

The 'Saawariya' actress also called her mother "the heart of our family, the most incredible role model, and the most beautiful person I know" in a heartfelt message which accompanied a series of throwback and unseen pictures which signified a beautiful bond between her and Sunita Kapoor.

Among many adorable pictures posted by Sonam, some photos highlighted Sunita Kapoor's adorable bond with her grandson Vayu. In one of the pictures, Sunita was seen arranging a collection of toy cars with Vayu. In another, she was seen helping Vayu in making a rangoli.

Take a look at Sonam's birthday post for mother,



Anil Kapoor also contributed to his beloved wife's birthday celebrations by writing a beautiful, heartfelt note for Sunita. In the pictures, he was seen posing with his wife and cutting a birthday cake with her.

In a long birthday note, the 'Ram-Lakhan' actor wrote, "Happy Birthday to my super woman .. the best person who makes every day exciting just by being by my side...No matter the good, the bad or the ugly, you make it worth it all! From the day I met you, you've been my best friend, my partner in everything that truly matters. Life with you isn't just a journey--it's an adventure filled with love, laughter, and endless memories. You are the heart of our home, the strength behind every success, and the reason I wake up every day with gratitude. Here's to celebrating you today and every day, my love @kapoor.sunita! Love you now, always, and forever"



Sonam Kapoor debuted with a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film in 2007. It was titled 'Saawariya'. It also starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. (ANI)