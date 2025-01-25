Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu Celebrate 10 Years of Love with Heartfelt Throwback Posts

Mumbai: As actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrate a decade of marriage, the two took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as they shared throwback pictures and videos from their 10-year-long journey together.

Soha took to her Instagram account on Saturday morning to share an adorable post, which included a beautiful video from their wedding day, vacation snapshots, and moments from their life together.

Along with the post, the 'Rang De Basanti' actress also added a caption that read, "Ten years later... I still do, and I always will."



Meanwhile, Kunal posted a collection of photos from their vacations and dedicated a loving message to his "jaan" Soha.

"In sunshine, in rain. In happiness, in pain, You make the cold seem warmer, and you make the odd seem sane. It would be incomplete, this journey called life, if I didn't have you as my partner, my wife @sakpataudi. Happy 10th Anniversary, my jaan. This song was always meant for you. Even when I didn't know you," wrote the 'Dhol' actor.



Soha, the daughter of former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actor Sharmila Tagore, married Kunal on January 25, 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, on September 29, 2017.

Soha is best known for her roles in films, including 'Mumbai Meri Jaan', 'Tum Mile', 'Rang De Basanti', 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns', and 'Tera Kya Hoga Johnny'. She was also seen in web series like 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' and 'Hush Hush'.

Kunal, on the other hand, has worked in several movies, such as 'Raja Hindustani', 'Kalyug', 'Traffic Signal', 'Golmaal 3', 'Blood Money', 'Golmaal Again', and 'Lootcase'. He was last seen in 'Madgaon Express'. (ANI)