"So proud of you, Sa": Hrithik Roshan praises Saba Azad after her big win at Asian Academy Creative Awards 2024

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan is all hearts for his girlfriend, Saba Azad, after her big win at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2024.

Saba took home the award for Best Actor/Actress in a Comedy Role for her performance in the Amazon Mini TV series Who's Your Gynac.

Sharing his excitement, Hrithik posted a sweet message on Instagram.

"Yay. So proud of you, Sa! This was such an incredible performance. I think I called this one. Posted @withregram @theviralfever We're thrilled to announce that Saba Azad has been honoured as the National Winner in the category of Best Actor/Actress in a Comedy Role at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2024 for her role of Dr Vidushi in Who's Your Gynac," he wrote.

In Who's Your Gynac, which premiered on 28 September last year, Saba plays Dr. Vidushi Kothari, a 28-year-old young OB-GYN juggling her personal life with her duties as a doctor.

Hrithik confirmed his relationship with Saba at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration, entering the party hand-in-hand with her.

Earlier, the actor was married to Sussanne Khan, and they have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. They divorced in 2014.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saba has started shooting for the second season of the medical comedy-drama 'Who's Your Gynac?'.

On the other hand, Hrithik is currently filming in Italy for his upcoming movie 'War 2'.

'War 2' is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is best known for his films 'Wake Up Sid', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Brahmastra'.

The film also stars Jr NTR.

It is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film 'War' which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles.

Directed by Siddarth Anand, this high-octane action drama minted Rs 200 crores within seven days of its release in 2019. It's touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year.

—ANI