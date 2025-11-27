Shweta Tiwari wishes son Reyansh on his birthday, calls him ‘the reason for her smile’

Mumbai: Television star Shweta Tiwari seems to be elated as her little son, Reyansh, turns a year old today on November 27. The actress took to her social media account to share a few glimpses of Reyansh’s midnight birthday celebration.

The doting mother also wished the birthday boy well. The actress wrote, “Happy Birthday, My Reyansh.” You are the brightest part of my life, the reason I smile even on the hardest days. Watching you grow into such a wonderful, kind, and joyful boy fills my heart with pride every single moment. May your life always be full of happiness, love, and endless blessings. I love you more than words can ever say...and I will always be there to protect you, guide you, and hold your hand through every phase of life.”

For the uninitiated, Reyansh is the son of Shweta and actor Abhinav Kohli. The couple separated in 2019, ending their 6-year-old marriage. Meanwhile, Shweta also has an elder daughter, Palak Tiwari, who is also an actress like her mother. Palak is the daughter of Sweta and her first husband, Raja Chaudhary, from whom she separated in 2007 after years of marital issues.

Shweta rose to fame with her 2001 serial, Kasautii Zindagi Ki, which ran successfully on Star Plus until 2008. Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the show was directed by Santaram Verma. The actress essayed the role of Prerna Sharma in the show. The series followed the journey of Prerna Sharma, played by Shweta Tiwari, and Anurag Basu, portrayed by Cezanne Khan.

Their love story, filled with separation, sacrifice, and challenges, became the backbone of the show. Ronit Roy joined the cast later as Rishabh Bajaj, a character that grew immensely popular and created another memorable pairing with Prerna.

The show also gave Indian television one of its most iconic antagonists, Komolika, played by Urvashi Dholakia.

–IANS