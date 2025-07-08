Shilpa Shetty Kundra reveals the novelty behind new season of ‘Super Dancer’

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who serves as the judge on the dancing reality show ‘Super Dancer’, is set to make a comeback after a four-year hiatus. The actress said that this time around, the show will also present the stories of the mothers of the contestants.

The new season of the show promises to be more than just a celebration of dance, it will also shine a spotlight on the unsung heroes behind these young stars, their mothers. From discovering their children’s talent to nurturing and amplifying it, these mothers have played a pivotal role every step of the way. This season will be a testament to their unwavering support and dedication.

Talking about the show, Shilpa Shetty shared, “It’s rare for a reality show to highlight anything beyond the contestants’ journey on stage. This season, ‘Super Dancer’ will showcase the inspiring journeys of contestants’ mothers”.

She further mentioned, “Being a mother myself, I’ve come to appreciate that even while embracing the beautiful roles of a wife, daughter and a sister, motherhood takes precedence, and we always hold our children at the very centre of our hearts and lives. We often applaud the kids, but their mothers deserve an equal share of that applause. On behalf of all the kids, I want to thank every mother out there kyunki maa hi hoti hain bacchon ki safalta ke peeche ka asli sitara”.

With extraordinary performances and heartfelt stories of grit, sacrifice, and dreams, Super Dancer promises to win hearts all over again!

The show will introduce audiences to 12 exceptionally talented young dance prodigies. The show is set to premiere on July 19, and will air every Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV.

