Shanaya Kapoor shares BTS pictures from the sets of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Mumbai: Actor Shanaya Kapoor has given netizens a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes of her upcoming film, 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan'.

On Friday, Shanaya took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures from the film's set.

In one photo, she wore a black jacket and had a big smile on her face and can be seen posing with the film's clapboard.

She is currently in Azerbaijan for the shoot.

Along with the post, Shanaya captioned, "grateful.."

Earlier, Shanaya shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the set, giving fans a glimpse of her exciting journey as she completed the first schedule of her debut film.

In one of the photos, she posed looking away from the camera, while another showed her getting her makeup done. She also shared a picture of a clapboard and a cake with the film's name and "schedule wrap" written on it.

Along with the pictures, the actor added a caption that read, "Special."

Directed by Santosh Singh, 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' stars Shanaya Kapoor alongside Vikrant Massey in lead roles. The film is produced by Mini Films. The makers had earlier announced the project in October last year while sharing a picture of Shanaya and Vikrant from the set."

Love is Blind... or is it the blind love? What is extraordinary is falling in love! Mini Films brings to you Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, a contemporary take on romance and ghosting. Join us on this unforgettable journey of love and incredible music," read the caption of the post.

The film is set to be released in 2025, and Shanaya's fans are already eager to see her take on her debut role in this intriguing love story. (ANI)