Shahid Kapoor's 'Bas Tera Pyaar Hai' Song from 'Deva' Released: A Romantic Anthem

Mumbai: A few days after the release of the film 'Deva', the makers on Friday unveiled the film's romantic number 'Bas Tera Pyaar Hai'.

The song showcases adorable bond between Shahid Karpoor and Pooja Hegde.

Composed and sung by the talented Vishal Mishra, with lyrics penned by Raj Shekhar, the song carries an emotional depth that perfectly captures the essence of love, making it a must-listen for all romantics.

Produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films and directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, 'Deva' was released on January 31, 2025.

Ahead of the film's release, Shahid shared an emotional note on social media, as he looked back at the hard work and dedication he put into the project.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Jab We Met' actor posted a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the making of Deva. Along with the pictures, he wrote, "One year of blood, sweat, and tears. 2024 was all DEVA!!! MERA DIL MERI JAAN. MERA KAAM MERI SHIDDAT. MERA ACTING KE LIYE PYAAR. MERI AUDIENCE KE LIYE MOHOBBAT. MERA SAALON KA EXPERIENCE MERA ANDAR KA CREATIVE BACHHA. SAB HAI IS DEVA MEIN... (My heart, my soul. My work, my dedication. My love for acting. My affection for my audience. My years of experience, my inner creative child--everything is in this DEVA). "Till today he was mine. From tomorrow he is yours."

Pavail Gulati is also a part of 'Deva'. (ANI)