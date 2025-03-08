Shahid Kapoor, Kareena's friendly hug at IIFA press conference breaks the internet

Jaipur: Bollywood fans were in for a surprise at the IIFA 2025 press conference in Jaipur on Saturday, as former co-stars and ex-lovers Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were spotted sharing a warm moment.

The two stars, who were once one of Bollywood's most loved couples, were seen hugging and chatting as paparazzi captured the rare interaction.

Bebo and Shahid were in a relationship in the 2000s and starred together in several films, including Fida, Chup Chup Ke, and Jab We Met. Their on-screen chemistry made them a fan favorite; however, the two parted ways just before Jab We Met was filmed. Years later, Kareena married Saif Ali Khan and had two sons, while Shahid tied the knot with Mira Rajput and now has a son and a daughter.

The 25th edition of IIFA is set to take place on March 8 and 9 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The event will also feature a special celebration of the iconic film Sholay on its 50th anniversary, with an exclusive screening at the famous Raj Mandir Cinema. Legendary MMA fighter and combat sports trailblazer Anthony Pettis will also make a special appearance.

This year, the audience will see Kartik Aaryan as the host of the IIFA Awards. Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to attend the 25th edition of IIFA as a performer this March, and she will pay tribute to her grandfather and legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor at the awards show. (ANI)