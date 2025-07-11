Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Main Hoon Na’ co-actor Zayed Khan finds peace and purpose during spiritual visit

Mumbai: Actor Zayed Khan has shared glimpses from his spiritual visit to the Satya Sai Baba Ashram in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh.

Reflecting on the experience, he expressed a deep sense of peace, gratitude, and inspiration. Taking to his Instagram handle, the ‘Main Hoon Na’ shared a series of his photos with the spiritual guru alongside a heartfelt note where he reflected on love, humility and unity. Zayed wrote, “Hello people!! Baba’s calling finally came. Was truly blessed to have visited The Satya Sai Baba Ashram in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh. I was absorbed by Baba Ji’s message that every being has it in him/her to find love and humility and to treat all human beings with the utmost respect and concern.”

“Was completely mesmerised by how charitable an organisation it is. The energy inside was intoxicating. Hearing the sweet bhajans, filling the air with peace and tranquility. Baba ji united all faiths and cultures under one roof giving one important message- “Only love conquers all”, which makes me think about the old adage-“It’s harder to be kind, than cruel”. I wanted to thank our dear friends like family Naganand ji and Madhuri aunty for their kind hospitality and warmth. #blessings #gratitude #almighty #spirituality.”

Known for his active presence on Instagram, Zayed Khan had earlier shared a glimpse of a surprise birthday celebration planned by his children. Posting a video from the special day, he wrote, Hello people just when I thought an afternoon nap was needed, more love came flowing through in hearts Surprises can freak you out sometimes, in this case it was a happy one Lots of love to all my well-wishers and fans out there for the continues love and support and for all the lovely wishes . Your love is what makes this all worth it. I mean that ! #happybirthday #family #gratitude #actorlife #love #fandom.”

Work-wise, the 45-year-old actor has appeared in movies like “Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne,” Shah Rukh Khan starrer “Main Hoon Na,” “Shabd,” “Dus,” “Rocky The Rebel”, “Yuvvraaj,” “Blue,” and “Anjaana Anjaani.”

--IANS