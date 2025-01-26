Shah Rukh Khan Honors Republic Day: "Let's Uphold the Constitution's Values"

Mumbai: On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan expressed love for the nation with a patriotic message and a picture of himself saluting the national flag.

Taking to his Instagram, he wished his fans on Republic Day and wrote "Let's promise ourselves to contribute to an India"

"This Republic Day, let's promise ourselves to contribute to an India that we can proudly pass on to the generations to come. Let's uphold the values of the Constitution and hold our heads high with pride. Happy Republic Day and Jai Hind," wrote SRK.

Republic Day marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution on January 26, 1950. After India's independence, Dr BR Ambedkar served as the chairperson of the Constitution Drafting Committee. He played a pivotal role in forming the Constitution that is followed by the citizens of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to people on the 76th Republic Day."Happy Republic Day. Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity and unity. May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India," PM Modi posted on X.

On Republic Day, India celebrates its military strength and cultural diversity with a grand parade at Kartavya Path. The annual Republic Day Parade is widely watched and attended. Attendees enjoy colorful, grand floats, and cultural performances from across the country, along with marches and formations by different contingents of the nation's armed forces.

Other events that will be part of the Republic Day celebrations include the Beating Retreat Ceremony on January 29, the National School Band Competition, and Bharat Parv, a cultural festival that will be organized at the Red Fort, Delhi, from January 26-31, 2025. (ANI)