Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul reminisce their early romance as they celebrate 17 years of togetherness

Mumbai: Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul took to social media to celebrate 17 years since they first met.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared glimpses of their journey together and reflected on the love and memories they have built over the years. Sharing their video, Kanchi penned a lengthy note that read, “17 years since we first met… and 14 years since we decided that this… US… is the story we wanted to live, breathe, and build. And somehow, every year has only added more meaning, more depth, more magic to what we share. My Lover of all seasons … thank you for being HOME From being WILDLINGS to raising our wildlings.”

“From dancing through life to grounding each other in all the ways that matter…we’ve lived so many shades , and every shade has been beautiful because it was with you. This love has never been about perfection… it’s always been about presence. It’s been a choice…. Each and every day. And here we are … still making it “

She added, “About choosing each other every single day with the same softness, the same fire, the same unshakeable certainty. Who knew marriage could be this deep… this expansive… this full of meaning? That two people who met as wild hearts would grow into this life together….. spiritual partners, best friends, co-dreamers, parents, lovers, and everything in between.”

“We’ve walked every step side by side…..sometimes laughing too loudly, sometimes lifting the weight of unexpected chaos thats life throws , sometimes loving too intensely, sometimes overwhelmed by the beauty of what we’ve created , but ALWAYS together. Always running back to each other the moment we can. SO Here’s to us…. to seventeen years of becoming, fourteen years of choosing, and a lifetime of loving. Forever and always, in this life and every other. @shabirahluwalia #happyanniversary.”

Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul tied the knot on November 27, 2011. The couple first met in 2007 and spent five years dating before taking their relationship to the next level.

--IANS