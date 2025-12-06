Shabana Azmi says 'may you remain a seeker' as she wishes 'Salgirah mubarak' to Shekhar Kapur

Mumbai: Veteran actress Shabana Azmi wished 'Salgirah mubarak' to her 'Masoom' director Shekhar Kapur. As the filmmaker turned a year older on Saturday, Shabana stated that the paradox in Shekhar's nature of being restless and creative, but still never being in a hurry, is what makes him extremely interesting.

Shabana further wished for Shekhar to always remain a seeker, as life is all about looking for answers.

Her enlightened birthday wish for Shekhar on social media went like this, "Salgirah mubarak @kapurshekhar restless, ever seeking, creative but a man not in a hurry ! The paradox makes you all the more interesting . Jeete raho khush raho and may you remain the seeker .. because when we think we know all the answers that’s the time to begin again (sic)."

"I hope I’m sounding as philosophical as you (Smiling while showing teeth emoji)," she added.

Aside from their professional relationship, Shabana and Shekhar also share a rich personal history.

Believed to have shared a great rapport on the sets of "Masoom", these two were speculated to be in a relationship for 7 long years. It is further reported that Shabana and Shakhar were even in a live-in relationship.

However, eventually the two decided to go their separate ways.

Shabana and Shekhar have joined forces yet again for the sequel to their beloved drama "Masoom 2".

In 2024, Shekhar announced the sequel, addressing a press conference at the 55th International Film Festival of India in New Delhi. He informed that the script is ready and the project will go on the floor soon.

The director added that "Masoom: The Next Generation" will enjoy a new storyline while retaining the core aspects that made the original drama a massive success.

Aside from retaining Shabana and Naseeruddin Shah from the 1983 release, the project will also see Manoj Bajpayee, Nithya Menen, and Shekhar's daughter Kaveri Kapur in crucial roles.

--IANS