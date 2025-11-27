Sanjay Dutt meets Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand, seeks blessings

Mumbai: Sanjay Dutt paid a visit to Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand and described the meeting as a moment of deep spiritual resonance.

Sharing the experience, the actor took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures from his meeting. He went on to say that he felt honoured to be in the presence of a spiritual figure whose humility and inner strength left a strong impression on him.

“Had the blessing of meeting Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand ji today. A soul filled with humility and deep spiritual strength. Har Har Mahadev,” Sanjay wrote as the caption.

Talking about Sanjay, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film “Dhurandhar,” an upcoming spy thriller where he portrays an officer.

“Dhurandhar” also features Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Sara Arjun. Presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production, written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, “Dhurandhar” will hit theatres globally on December 5.

The forthcoming spy thriller is said to be inspired loosely by the Lyari Gang Wars in Pakistan and the involvement of Indian intelligence. Many of the characters are modeled on real-life figures.

He will also be seen in The RajaSaab, a Telugu-language romantic horror comedy starring Prabhas, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar. The plot revolves around a young man, who sets his eyes on his ancestral property to ease him out of a cash crunch.

Sanjay was last seen on the big screen in “Baaghi 4”, an action thriller film directed by A. Harsha. The film stars Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa. It is the fourth installment in the Baaghi film series.

It is an unofficial remake of the 2013 Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu. In the film, a grieving man awakens from a coma and sets out to uncover the truth about his missing girlfriend who nobody believes even exists.

--IANS