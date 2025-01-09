Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' to James Gunn's 'Superman' – Most Anticipated Film Releases of 2025

New Delhi: After a blockbuster 2024, the film industry is gearing up for some of the highly anticipated movie releases this year.

From Salman Khan's Sikandar to James Gunn's Superman, the cinemagoers are in for a treat as their favourite stars and franchises are set to return in 2025. Let's take a look at some of the highly anticipated films which are ready to release this year.

Kantara: Chapter 1

Rishab Shetty's directorial Kantara: Chapter 1 which is a prequel to the blockbuster Kantara is one of the highly anticipated releases of 2025, set to release in theatres worldwide on October 2. Rishab Shetty recently announced the release date by sharing the poster of the film. Sharing an intriguing poster, Rishab Shetty wrote in the caption, "The moment has arrived. The divine forest whispers. Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Grand Release on OCTOBER 2, 2025. #KantaraChapter1onOct2 #Kantara."



Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, 'Kantara' follows the character of Shetty, who essays the character of a Kambala champion, who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer.

Game Changer

Global star Ram Charan is finally returning to the big screens after blockbuster RRR with the film titled 'Game Changer.' It is directed by 'Shivaji: The Boss' director S Shankar. The movie is set to hit theatres tomorrow, January 10. It will also star Kiara Advani and SJ Suryah in the prominent roles.



Deva

Shahid Kapoor starrer Deva is yet another release of January this year. It is directed by Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews. The film revolves around Shahid Kapoor portraying a rebellious police officer tasked with solving a high-profile case that unravels layers of deceit, betrayal, and a dangerous conspiracy. Fans are loving the rugged and intense look of the actor in the film. The movie will be released on January 31.



Superman

DC fans are counting down the days until James Gunn's Superman kicks off the first of five planned films in his "Gods and Monsters" arc as part of the DC Universe reboot. This superhero movie stars David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult and Milly Alcock in the lead roles. The recent teaser of the film has impressed the fans as it involved the introduction of characters like Hawkgirl, Mr Terrific and Green Lantern. The movie will be released in theatres on July 11.



Sikandar

The wait for Salman Khan is finally over as the 'Bhaijaan' of Bollywood is set to grace the silver screens in the lead role in the film 'Sikandar' on Eid 2025. It is written and directed by AR Murugadoss. The movie will also star Rashmika Mandanna alongside Salman Khan.



Captain America: Brave New World

Anthony Mackie returns as the high-flying hero Sam Wilson, who's officially taken up the mantle of Captain America. The marvel is currently in phase 5. It is directed by Julius Onah. Along with Anthony, the film will also star Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas and Xosha Roquemore among others in the prominent roles. It is set to be released in theatres worldwide on February 14, 2025.

War 2

'War' (2019) redefined Bollywood's action genre with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's high-octane performances. In 'War 2', Jr NTR joins as the antagonist, while director Ayan Mukerji takes the lead, promising bigger stunts and visual spectacle. The film will be released on the eve of Independence Day, 2025. (ANI)