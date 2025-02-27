Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' Teaser: Action-Packed with Massy Dialogues and Swag

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Thursday released an intriguing teaser for his film Sikandar, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

The one-minute and 21-second long teaser of the film introduces Salman's character named Sanjay, who was lovingly called Sikandar by his grandmother.

Salman unleashed his full massy avatar in the teaser, which is loaded with high-octane action sequences and 'paisa-vasool' dialogues.

"Kayde mein raho fayde mein rahoge" and "Insaaf nahi hisab karne aaya hun" are some of the one-liners that Salman delivered with his trademark swag.

Sharing the teaser's link on Instagram, Salman wrote, "Jo dilon par karta hai raj woh aaj kehlata hai Sikandar #SajidNadiadwala's #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss."



The film is directed by AR Murugadoss, who is best known for directing Tamil and Hindi films such as Ghajini and Thuppakki. Sajid Nadiadwala has produced the project, and interestingly, It marks Salman Khan's reunion with Sajid after their 2014 blockbuster, 'Kick'.

Earlier this month, Salman had unveiled a new poster for his Sikandar. The poster showed Salman attempting to deflect an attack from a sharp object.

Sikandar is slated for release on Eid this year. Salman will also appear in 'Kick 2' in the coming months. (ANI)