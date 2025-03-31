Saif, Kareena host Eid lunch for family, sister Saba Pataudi shares adorable pictures

Mumbai: Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday celebrated Eid in a fam-jam way.

The duo hosted a special lunch for their loved ones at their residence. Giving a sneak peek into Pataudi's Eid celebrations, Saif's sister Saba took to Instagram and shared adorable pictures.

Dressed in ethnic attire, the Patuadis looked extremely happy as they bonded over delicious food and non-stop "gupshup."

Saif opted for a white kurta pyjama, while Kareena was seen dressed in a printed suit. Sisters Saba and Soha were twinning in green outfits. Kunal also embraced desi fashion by donning a violet kurta.

"Eid moments Family Matters most....Thank you bhai for a beautiful lunch and soha, bebo n kunal for making it special too. Last ..video version," Saba captioned the post.

Soha also dropped a cute video of Kunal cooking Eid's mandatory dish seviyan. Take a look at the video

Is it even Eid without seviyan? Eid Mubarak from ours to yours #eidmubarak," she captioned the post.

While fans truly loved the Eid celebrations of the Pataudis, they miss the presence of the children, Taimur, Jeh, Inaaya, Sara and Ibrahim. So far, pictures of them have not been shared online. (ANI)