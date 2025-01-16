Saif Ali Khan Attacked at Home: Six Stab Wounds, Surgery Underway, Bollywood Actor's Condition Update

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan suffered six stab wounds, two of which were deep, with one located near his spine and a foreign object was also identified near his spine, the Lilavati Hospital said in a statement after the latter was attacked by an intruder in his house.

Dr Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Lilavati Hospital, said that Saif was brought to the hospital at 3 am on Thursday.

"Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an unidentified person at his house. He was brought in at 3:00 am by the caretaker. He has six wounds from sharp objects like knives etc., of which two wounds are deep and one close to his spine. A small piece of foreign body close to the spine is identified," the COO said.

The Hospital also mentioned that the Bollywood actor is currently undergoing surgery under Dr Nitin Dange, Consultant Neurosurgeon, Dr Leena Jain, Consultant Plastic Surgeon, Dr Nisha Gandhi, Consultant Anaesthesiologist, Dr Kavita Srinivas, Intensivist, Dr Manoj Deshmukh Consultant Radiologist.

"The extent of the damage will be understood once the surgery is completed," Lilavati Hospital COO said.

Earlier, Mumbai Police's Crime Branch officials arrived at the location to investigate the matter.

The attack took place at the 'Satguru Sharan' building, where Khan resides. According to police reports, the intruder initially had a confrontation with Khan's maid. As the actor intervened to defuse the situation, the intruder became aggressive, resulting in a scuffle.

A message from Saif Ali Khan's PR team confirmed the incident, describing it as an attempted burglary.

The message read, "There was an attempted burglary at Saif Ali Khan's residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter."

Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into the attack. Deputy Commissioner of Police Dixit Gedam commented, "The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. Investigation is ongoing." (ANI)