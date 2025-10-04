Saba Pataudi wishes sister Soha Ali Khan: My baby always

Mumbai: As Soha Ali Khan turned 47 on Saturday, her sister Saba Pataudi penned a birthday note for her actress-sister, whom she called her “baby”.

Saba took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images featuring her with Soha, mother Sharmila Tagore, brother Saif Ali Khan, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, niece Sara Ali Khan and nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan.

She wrote in the caption: “Soha jaan!!! My sister for life. My baby...always. I protect you like a mother. You'll drive me mad..like most daughters (lol).... We'll squabble like sisters! And yet...we also share a unique friendship.”

Saba added: “My precious proud frustrating Soha bia ,wishing you A VERY Special Happy birthday... lots of love. To alllllll the moments .. old.and new, here's a tribute to U! @sakpataudi.”

Saba, Saif and Soha are the daughters of Sharmila and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Saba is a jewellery designer.

On the work front, the 46-year-old actress, who is married to Bollywood actor and filmmaker Kunal Kemmu, was last seen in the horror drama “Chhorii 2,” where she played an impactful portrayal of Daasi Maa. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film is a sequel to the 2021 thriller Chhorii.

Starring Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead, the sequel also featured key performances by Gashmeer Mahajani and Saurabh Goyal, among others. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra, was released on 11 April 2025.

Soha started her acting career with the romantic comedy film Dil Maange More in 2004. She is best known for her role in the drama film Rang De Basanti, Shaadi No.1, Khoya Khoya Chand, Mumbai Meri Jaan, Tum Mile, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, Mr Joe B. Carvalho and Ghayal: Once Again.

In 2017, she authored a book The Perils of Being Moderately Famous that won the Crossword Book Award in 2018.

--IANS