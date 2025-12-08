Saba Pataudi honors Sharmila Tagore’s legacy with family memories on her birthday

Mumbai: Saba Pataudi paid a heartfelt tribute to her mother, legendary actress Sharmila Tagore, on her birthday.

Sharing special family moments, she celebrated her mother’s enduring legacy in cinema and the cherished memories they share together. Taking to her Instagram stories, Saba shared a series of photos featuring her and other family members, including brother Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and others.

Sharing the cherished memories, Saba wrote, “Happy Birthday Ma! Diva to many, Mother to us. Moments and Memories, Treasured so much! A journey of a lifetime, Growing up with you, Learning the ropes, And surviving each other too! With love and blessings, Wishing you the best of health, Happiest Birthday Ammu! Love you Always and forever. Ayu baba ...Happyyyy Birthday to u too!.”

Some black-and-white throwback images showcase Sharmila Tagore in her younger days. One photo captures her posing with her children, while others feature candid moments of Saba Pataudi with her mother, highlighting their warm bond.

Kareena Kapoor also wished her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore with a heartfelt post. She shared that she always strives to follow in her “amma’s” footsteps. Posting the images, the ‘Jab We Met’ actress wrote, “Happy birthday dearest Mother in law.” The first photo showed Saif Ali Khan posing with his mother Sharmila Tagore, who is seen holding little Jeh in her arms.

The mother-son duo flashed radiant smiles as they posed together. In the next click, Kareena was seen strolling with Sharmila, with the text on the image reading, “Always trying to follow in your footsteps.” The final heartwarming photo showed Sharmila Tagore playing with her grandson Jeh in a park.

Work-wise, Sharmila Tagore made a powerful return to Bengali cinema with Suman Ghosh’s film “Puratawn” (The Ancient). The film centered on the relationship between a mother, played by Sharmila Tagore, and her daughter, portrayed by Rituparna Sengupta. The film explored themes such as age-related memory loss and the enduring presence of the past.

