Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal's 'TAPS' Celebrates LGBTQ+ Love in Powerful Drama

Mumbai: Star couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have come up with 'TAPS', a poignant LGBTQ+ relationship drama that celebrates love beyond boundaries.

'TAPS' tells the intimate story of a couple navigating their way back to each other. It stars debutants Ullas Samrat and Rohit Mehra.

The film has been lauded for its delicate yet powerful portrayal of LGBTQ+ relationships, winning the KASHISH QDrishti Film Grant.

Speaking about the project, Richa Chadha said, "Cinema is powerful because it can shift perspectives. 'TAPS' is one of those stories that gently yet powerfully peels back the layers of identity, love, and self-acceptance. We want people to open their hearts a little more," in a press note.

Ali Fazal added, "Love has always been painted in broad strokes--roses, candlelight, grand gestures. But love is so much more than that. 'TAPS' captures something intimate, raw, and real. It reminds us that love isn't just about who we love but how we love with honesty, courage, and resilience."

Producer Sudhanshu Saria said, "TAPS reminded me of when I was making my first film, LOEV, ten years ago. It felt like the perfect way to build on LOEV's legacy in queer cinema by supporting another story that normalizes queer representation on our screens."

The KASHISH Arts Foundation, a co-producer of the film, also said, "We live in a world where love is still policed, where identity is still debated, and where so many individuals are still searching for acceptance. 'TAPS' subtly makes us think about why we still struggle to embrace love in all its diversity."

The film, directed by Arvind Caulagi and produced by Sudhanshu Saria's Four Line Entertainment, will be released on YouTube on Thursday, February 20. (ANI)