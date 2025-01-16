Raveena Tandon condemns attack on Saif Ali Khan, calls for stronger measures in Bandra

Mumbai: An alleged attack on Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan by an intruder at his residence in the wee hours of Thursday has once again raised serious questions about safety in Mumbai.

Hours after the news of an attack on Saif's surfaced online, actor Raveena Tandon through her Instagram post wished the 'Hum Tum' star a speedy recovery and voiced concern about the increased crimes in Bandra locality.

"Targeting celebrities and soft targets in what used to be a safe residential area has become rampant, with Bandra losing out to unruly elements. Accident scams, hawker mafia, encroachers, land grabbers and criminal elements racing on bikes phone and chain grabbing. Need stronger measures. Wishing you a speedy recovery," she posted.

Pooja Bhatt questioned the law and order in the country.

"Law & Order. We have laws.. what about order?" she posted.

Pulkit Samrat also took to social media, calling the attack "shocking," adding, "Praying for his speedy recovery!! True fighter!!"

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh expressed his thoughts on social media and said, "My prayers with Saif sir and the entire family. This is very sad indeed! May your bravery and love for your family be rewarded with healing, strength, and peace. Get well soon #SaifAliKhan."

The incident occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid at his residence in the 'Satguru Sharan' building in Bandra.As Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, it escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds.Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery under the supervision of a team of doctors.

In a statement, Dr Nitin Dange of Lilavati Hospital said, "Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital at 2 am with alleged history of assault by some unknown person. He sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine. A surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair leaking spinal fluid. Two other deep wounds on his left hand and one other on his neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now. He is recovering well and out of danger now." (ANI)