Raveena Tandon and Suniel Shetty Celebrate Lohri: Heartfelt Wishes from Bollywood Stars

Mumbai: On the occasion of Lohri, actor Raveena Tandon extended heartfelt wishes to all.

Taking to Instagram, she dropped a couple of pictures and videos from Lohri celebrations with her friends from the industry. Actor Bhagyashree could also be seen in the pictures.

"Lohri di lakh lakh vadhaiyan!!!! (Red heart emojis)," she captioned the post.



Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, too, wished everyone a Happy Lohri.

"let's celebrate new beginnings and the harvest season together. Happy Lohri," he posted.

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt greetings to the citizens of the nations, marking the festive occasion.

Taking to social media post on X, the President of India wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Magh Bihu, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Indian people living in the country and abroad. These festivals are a symbol of our rich cultural heritage and unity in diversity. These festivals celebrated in different regions of India express respect for nature. These festivals related to agriculture are also opportunities to express gratitude to our farmers for their tireless hard work. I wish that this holy festival brings happiness and prosperity in the life of every person."

Every year, India celebrates the Lohri festival on January 13. In addition to celebrating the crop harvest, Lohri marks the end of the winter season. The nation as a whole, but especially Punjab and Northern India, celebrate Lohri with great fervour and happiness.

It is celebrated on the eve of Makar Sankranti to mark the conclusion of the winter solstice and the beginning of longer days. (ANI)