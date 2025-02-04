Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan's 'Black' Celebrates 20 Years of Cinematic Excellence

Mumbai: It's been 20 years since Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji-starrer 'Black' hit the theatres, and it is still imbibed in the minds of moviegoers, especially for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's unique storytelling.

As the film completed two decades on Tuesday, Bhansali Productions on Instagram shared several stills from the film, showcasing Rani and Big B's great finesse.

"Debraj and Michelle's journey has been an inspiration to all of us! Celebrating a story that beautifully paved the path of possibilities from darkness to light with #20YearsOfBlack," a post read.

The film narrates the story of Michelle (Mukerji), a deafblind woman, and her relationship with her teacher Debraj (Bachchan), an elderly alcoholic teacher who himself later develops Alzheimer's disease. It draws inspiration from the life of Helen Keller, as well as the 1962 film based on her autobiography, The Miracle Worker.

When 'Black' turned 12, Big B took to his blog and recalled his experience working with Bhansali.

"I had just wanted to work with Sanjay, after seeing all other works he had done. And when the opportunity came, it was quite overwhelming. I did not take any salary for the film. Just being a part of such an enterprise, was sufficient fees."

The 74-year-old veteran actor further recalled an incident when fire damaged the set of the film during its production. Amitabh said that he along with actress Rani Mukherjee, who played the role of a blind, deaf girl in the movie, visited Bhansali's house and got ready to do all the scenes again. "He (Bhansali) built the first set of the house at a new floor at Film City, the first set to be put up at this floor. I was shooting for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' in Film City and Bhansali invited me to come over and see the set," he added.

Ayesha Kapoor essayed the role of Rani's young character in the film. (ANI)