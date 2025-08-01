Randeep Hooda on whether he finds more ‘creative fulfillment’ on or off camera

Mumbai: Bollywood actor-filmmaker Randeep Hooda revealed that he finds creative fulfillment in writing the most because it feels liberating and pressure-free.

“The most creative fulfillment you find is when you write because at that time, there is no other pressure and you're really pulling something out of thin air and putting it on paper, which I have found the most liberating creative experience,” Randeep told IANS.

However, he shared that as an actor, he enjoys focusing solely on performance.

“But as an actor, I'm primarily an actor and I find, as an actor, you can just concentrate on the finer things and not worry about the management, which is a huge part of being a director,” he added.

Randeep made his directorial debut with the 2024 biographical drama Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. It is directed, co-written, and co-produced by Randeep, who also plays the titular role of Savarkar.

The film presents a detailed biographical sketch of Savarkar from his childhood, including the key events from his life, often in a near-worshipful tone towards its central character.

On the big screen front, Randeep will next be seen in “Matchbox”, an upcoming American action adventure comedy film directed by Sam Hargrave.

Matchbox is based on the toy brand of the same name, it also stars John Cena, Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson, Arturo Castro, Teyonah Parris, Randeep, Danai Gurira, and Corey Stoll. The film is set to be released in fall 2026.

The actor also has the epic war drama “Operation Khukri” lined-up.

Randeep has secured the official movie rights to “Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army’s Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad” by Major General Rajpal Punia, and Damini Punia.

The film “Operation Khukri” will bring to screen the harrowing real-life events from 2000, when 233 Indian soldiers were held hostage by rebel forces in Sierra Leone, West Africa, and the subsequent high-risk rescue mission that followed.

--IANS