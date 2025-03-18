Rakesh Roshan Reveals Why Hrithik Was Cast in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai

Mumbai: Actor and director Rakesh Roshan introduced his son Hrithik Roshan with the 2000 romantic film 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai', which went on to become a massive hit and a landmark in Hrithik's career.

The ace filmmaker, however, shared that he would have made the film with any newcomer had it not been his son.

In a conversation with ANI, he shared that there was no pressure on him to introduce his son; rather, he was willing to make a romantic film.

Roshan said that making 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' was a challenge for him as he had done 'Khudgarz', 'Khoon Bhari Maang', followed by 'Kishen Kanhaiya', 'King Uncle', 'Karan Arjun' and 'Koyla' but never any romantic film. "I made all different kinds of genres but never romantic. So, I said let me make a romantic film because people are telling me you are not romantic. Then I thought about what to make, and this idea came. So I made the film as a filmmaker" he said.

He continued, "If Hrithik wouldn't have been my son, I would have taken some other newcomer because I wanted a newcomer for that film. It was not that I had to launch my son, so that pressure was there to make a romantic film. No. It wasn't like that. This romantic film just came at the right time, when Hrithik was 24. The subject required a new boy and a new girl, and so I took Hrithik, and I took a new girl. It was a challenge for me so that I was making a romantic film for the first time, I should make it very beautifully to look at."

'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' was released in 2000 and became a massive hit. Directed by Hrithik's father, Rakesh Roshan, the film also marked the debut of actress Ameesha Patel.

Hrithik played a dual role in the movie, portraying Rohit, a singer, and his lookalike Raj, in a gripping tale of love, loss, and revenge.

Rakesh Roshan recalled the making of the film and how he travelled to different places to find the locations that were perfect for the story.

"So gorgeous locations I went to, all over the world. I travelled and whatever dreams I had, that this scene should be like this. There should be a bluewater, and a ship should be like this. So I found that ship somewhere in the world. I was going through. I went to Australia. Saw many ships over there. I didn't like it. They were cruise ships. But they were all closed. I wanted a sailship. So I got that. So whatever I saw in my dream, and whatever I could see. I got all those locations. I mean, somewhere in the world, they were there. I just want to take the audience to a world which they can't see. ," he added.

As it was Hrithik's debut project, Roshan talked about the pressure on him as a newcomer and how he handled it, "He (Hrithik Roshan) was with me for four years as an assistant director. So we had a good understanding...I knew what he could do, and he knew that if his papa was telling me this, he would show it the same way on the screen..."

After making a blockbuster film with his son,Hrithik, Rakesh Roshan again decided to work with him in 'Koi... Mil Gaya'.

'Koi... Mil Gaya' is a 2003 science fiction film directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan. It stars Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in lead roles, with Rekha in a supporting role.

In addition to writing the story, Rakesh Roshan also wrote the screenplay with Sachin Bhowmick, Honey Irani, and Robin Bhatt. 'Koi... Mil Gaya' focuses on Rohit (Hrithik Roshan), an intellectually disabled boy coming in contact with an alien and making wonders in the scientific field. The film follows his relationship with Nisha (Zinta), Rohit's friend, who falls in love with him.

Indravardan Purohit, who passed away on September 28, 2014, was a dwarf who played the iconic role of 'Jaadoo' in the film.

Released in 2003, the three National award-winning films were followed by its sequels 'Krrish' and 'Krrish 3'.

Roshan explained why he decided to deal with a different kind of subject in the movie, saying, "Now, which filmmaker, after 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' will make a story of an underdeveloped boy with his own son. Who will take this risk? But I thought, 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' has gone; he has become a star. Stardom does not last forever. But actors stay forever. So I thought, I know he's capable of, he's a good actor. And he's capable of doing this underdeveloped boy's character. So I told Hrithik, he also liked the story. He said, 'yes papa, this is very challenging. And I will do it'. I said, I know you do it. That's why I've taken this subject."

Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan won the Outstanding Achievement Award at IIFA 2025. Rakesh has acted in films like 'Khubsoorat' (1980) with Rekha and 'Kaamchor' (1982) with Jaya Prada. He made his directorial debut with 'Khudgarz' (1987).

He went to direct movies such as 'Khoon Bhari Maang' (1988), 'Karan Arjun' (1995) and the Shahrukh Khan starrer- 'Koyla' (1997).

Rakesh also worked with his son Hrithik Rosan in films like 'Koi...Mil Gaya', 'Krrish' series. Recently, the docu-series 'The Roshans,' featuring Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, and Rajesh Roshan, was released on Netflix.

The series focuses on the late Roshan Lal Nagrath, a respected music director; his son Rajesh Roshan, a noted composer; filmmaker Rakesh Roshan; and actor Hrithik Roshan. It provides an intimate look into their personal and professional lives, spanning three generations in the film industry.

Directed by Shashi Ranjan and co-produced with Rakesh Roshan, the series includes interviews with family members and industry colleagues, offering their perspectives on the Roshan legacy. (ANI)