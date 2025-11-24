‘Projapati 2’ title track featuring Mithun Chakraborty shows the actor soaking in the beauty of London

Mumbai: The title track of the Bengali film ‘Projapati 2’ was unveiled on Monday. The song has been composed and sung by Jeet Gannguli.

It marks another strong collaboration between Jeet Gannguli and Dev. The video of the song features Dev, Mithun Chakraborty, Jyotirmoyee and Anumegha. The music lifts the core mood of the film and brings in a festive, celebratory tone that builds excitement for the upcoming release. Jeet Gannguli leads both the composition and vocals, giving the track a familiar emotional pull along with a fresh rhythmic push.

Talking about the song, Jeet Gannguli said in a statement, “The title track of ‘Projapati 2’ was created with a lot of joy and nostalgia. Dev and I share a long journey and this song reflects our comfort and chemistry. I am happy to bring this sound to the audience again”.

Dev said, “The title track of ‘Projapati 2’ carries a vibe that instantly lifts your mood. Working with Jeet always feels effortless because we understand each other’s rhythm. This song represents our journey and the energy of the film”.

Mandar Thakur, CEO of Times Music, said, “Projapati 2 has strong appeal and the title track captures its spirit perfectly. Jeet Gannguli has delivered a catchy and memorable song and we are excited for listeners to experience it”.

The title track of ‘Projapati 2’ is now available on across streaming platforms and on the Times Music Bangla YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Mithun Chakraborty was earlier seen in ‘The Bengal Files’. The film was based on the Direct Action Day, which took place on August 16, 1946. It presents the events of one of the darkest chapters of India, when people were brutally killed following riots in Kolkata. The Direct Action Day riots sparked off several riots between Muslims and Hindus/Sikhs in Noakhali, Bihar, and Punjab.

He also has ‘Fauji’ and ‘Jailer 2’ in the pipeline.

