Priyanka Chopra drops a glimpse of her ‘Hyderabad mornings’ with Maltie Marie

Mumbai: Global sensation, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, landed in Hyderabad with her little bundle of joy, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, on Monday. Using social media, PeeCee dropped a glimpse of her Hyderabad mornings with her little bundle of joy.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka blessed our feed with an adorable photo of little Malti sitting on her comfy chair on the balcony, looking out the glass window at the lush green landscape of the city.

For the caption, the diva wrote, "Hyderabad mornings...", along with a red heart emoji.

Earlier today, PeeCee took to the stories section of her Instagram handle and dropped two lovely pictures featuring Malti. In the first still, only Malti’s tiny feet and hands were visible.

“Mama and Malti,” she captioned the post.

This was followed by a photo of Malti looking out of the window of the car. The text overlay on the still reads, “Hyderabad we made it.”

While Priyanka did not specify why she is in Hyderabad, it is believed that she might have travelled to the 'City of Pearls' to shoot for SS Rajamouli’s "SSMB29".

Prior to this, PeeCee filmed for the much-awaited drama in Odisha.

She will be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time in her next.

Touted to be an action-adventure inspired by history and mythology, "SSMB29" is likely to reach the audience in 2027.

In addition to this, PeeCee has also been roped in for the latest instalment in the popular franchise "Krrish 4", marking Hrithik Roshan’s debut as a director.

Over and above this, the 42-year-old actress will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in the forthcoming swashbuckler action drama, “The Bluff”. The female pirate is entrusted with protecting her family when her past catches up to her.

Made under the direction of Frank E. Flowers, the movie will also feature Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo in key roles, along with others.

--IANS