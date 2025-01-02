Preity Zinta Rings in 2025 with Family and Friends, Shares New Year Bash Pics on Instagram

Los Angeles: Bollywood star Preity Zinta rang in New Year with her family members and close friends.

Taking to Instagram, she posted several pictures from the bash. In one of the images, she could be seen flashing her dimpled smile as she poses with her husband Gene Goodenough.

Both husband-wife looked super happy wearing funky New Year glasses.



"Hanging with old friends & making new ones as 2025 sets in ! Happy new year everyone #ting," she captioned the post.

As soon as Preity shared the pictures, fans chimed in the comment section and wished the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' star

"Wish you loads of happiness. Happy New Year," a social media user wrote.

"Happy New Year to you Preity and your family," another one commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Preity is all set to make her comeback in Bollywood with Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial 'Lahore 1947'. This project marks an important milestone for Preity as she returns to the silver screen after a hiatus.

'Lahore 1947', produced under Aamir Khan's banner, marks a significant collaboration between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan's Productions.The film was officially announced in October 2023, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal have also joined the cast of 'Lahore 1947' in a pivotal role. The movie will also feature Sunny Deol sharing screen space with his elder son Karan Deol.

Preity was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. In, Bhaiaji Superhit, she shared screen space with Sunny Deol. She also featured in a small role in ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode. (ANI)