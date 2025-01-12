Preity Zinta and Celebrities React to Devastating LA Wildfires: Prayers and Gratitude for Firefighters

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Preity Zinta expressed her heartbreak over the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. She also assured fans that her family in LA is safe "as of now'.

The actress also paid gratitude to the fire department, firefighters and others who are saving the lives of people amid the raging wildfire.

Preity Zinta got married to LA-based financial analyst Gene Goodenough in 2016. The actress has been shuttling between India and the US ever since. Recently, LA came under siege due to wildfires which resulted in the evacuation of the residents and burnt homes.

Taking to her X handle, the 'Koi Mil Gya' actress wrote that she is heartbroken by the 'devastation' around her.

"I never thought I would live to see a day where fires would ravage neighbourhoods around us in LA, friends & families either evacuated or put on high alert, ash descending from smoggy skies like snow & fear & uncertainty about what will happen if the wind does not calm down with toddlers and grandparents with us. I'm heartbroken at the devastation around us & grateful to god that we are safe as of now." wrote Preity Zinta.

The actress further highlighted the contribution of firefighters in controlling the catastrophe and expressed gratitude towards god for keeping herself and her family safe.

"My thoughts & prayers to people who are displaced & have lost everything in these fires. Hope the wind dies down soon & the fires are contained. A big thank you to the fire department, firefighters & everyone else helping to save lives & property. Stay safe everyone"



Numerous Hollywood celebrities including Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore, Billy Crystal, Cameron Mathison, Spencer Pratt and James Woods among others have lost their homes in the raging LA wildfire.

Recently, the Pop star Britney Spears has shared an update with her fans and friends after evacuating her home due to the deadly wildfires that have been ravaging parts of Los Angeles this week.

Spears took to Instagram to reveal that she had been forced to leave her residence and was currently driving four hours to a hotel for safety.

In her post, the singer wrote, "I had to evacuate my home and I'm driving 4 hours to a hotel," while also expressing concern for her fellow Angelenos affected by the devastating fires.

She continued, "I pray you're all doing well and I send my love !!!" alongside a video of mini doll shoes.

Spears also disclosed that she had been without electricity for the past couple of days and was unable to use her phone, writing, "I wasn't the past two days because I had no electricity to charge and I just got my phone back !!!"

Curtis, who lives in Pacific Palisades, spoke on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, revealing that she had lost not only her local market but also friends' homes and schools to the fires.

She urged the public to assist with relief efforts and said, "Do anything you can... Give blood, donate, whatever you can do," as per People magazine.

Ricki Lake, who also experienced the loss of her home, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, expressing her grief over the destruction.

She wrote, "This loss is immeasurable. It's the spot where we got married 3 years ago. I grieve along with all of those suffering during this apocalyptic event."

At least 11 people have lost their lives in the wildfire crisis in Southern California, officials reported, according to a report by NBC News. (ANI)