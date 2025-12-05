Prajakta Koli on watching TV in 1990s: 'Used to be told that you have 2 hours in the evening'

Mumbai: Content creator and actress Prajakta Koli has spoken about how viewing habits have changed since the 1990s, when kids had just a two-hour window and six channels to choose from. She noted that today, the power to determine a show’s recall value rests entirely with the audience.

Sharing her thoughts on the changing content landscape, Prajakta told IANS that growing up, television viewing was restricted and structured.

“I remember when we were growing up, when we used to watch these shows, we used to be told that you have 2 hours in the evening. Now, there are 6 channels on TV. You watch whatever is there,” Prajakta told IANS.

She talked about how the ecosystem has now shifted drastically.

“Today, most people who are consuming content can play something on their TV, on their Mac, or on their iPad. They can have it on their phone. They can have an audio going on. So, it's extremely diverse right now. So, the recall value has also been reduced because of that.”

However, she disagrees with the idea that shows today don’t leave a lasting impact.

“But then again, there are stories every now and then that come through that make you wait. Will it come again? Those questions still come,” she noted.

According to her, it is now the audience that determines what stays in memory.

“So, the onus has moved on to the audience dictating which one will have a recall value and which not. But I don't agree that it doesn't have a recall value,”Prajakta concluded.

Prajakta will next be seen in “Single Papa” on Netflix. Starring Manoj Pahwa, Kunal Kemmu, Prajakta and Ayesha Raza Mishra, the series follows Gaurav Gehlot, a lovable man-child whose emotional age can best be described as “work in progress.”

His sudden decision to adopt a baby right after his divorce, leaves his family so shocked they briefly consider rebooting him. What follows is unprecedented kalesh as the Gehlots scramble to understand how a man who still misplaces his socks plans to raise a whole human.

Single Papa will premiere on December 12 on Netflix.

--IANS