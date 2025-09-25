Nitin Mukesh recalls first concert after father Mukesh’s demise, shares pics with Big B, Raj Kapoor

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Veteran singer Nitin Mukesh took a trip down memory lane as he remembered his first-ever concert after the passing of his legendary father and playback icon Mukesh.

Sharing a priceless monochrome photograph featuring Raj Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and RD Burman, Nitin Mukesh revealed that the concert took place on November 10, 1976, after his father’s demise.

For the caption, he wrote: “MY FIRST CONCERT AFTER MY BELOVED PAPA LEFT US… 10TH NOVEMBER 1976….AND THEY ALLLL CAME TO WISH ME ONLY THE BEST….GRATEFUL FOREVER (sic).”

Nitin Mukesh worked with notable music directors like Khayyam, R. D. Burman, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Bappi Lahiri, Rajesh Roshan, Nadeem-Shravan, Anand–Milind during the 1980s and 1990s. He voiced for actors like Manoj Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Jeetendra, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and others.

He has sung hit duets with notable singers like Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Anuradha Paudwal, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Sadhana Sargam and Alka Yagnik.

The father of actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, the veteran singer is known for crooning numbers such as "Hanste Hanste Kat Jayen Raste", "Woh Kehte Hain Hum Se", "My Name Is Lakhan”, "Dil Ne Dil Se Kaha", “Is Jahaan Ki Nahin", "Chandi Ki Cycle", "Paisa Bolta Hai", "Krishna Krishna", "Jaisi Karni Waisi", "So Gaya Yeh Jahan", "Kasam Kya Hoti Hai", "Tune Mohe Taka", "Chal Gori Pyar Ke Gaon Mein", "Zindagi Har Kadam", "Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi", "Aaja Re O Mere Dilbar", "Wafa Na Raas Aayee", "Duma Dum Mast Kalandar", "Mere Khayal Se Tum", "Hey Re Dayamay Apni", "Batao Tumhe Pyar Kaise", Teri Jheel Si Gehri Aankhon".

The legendary singer Mukesh died of a heart attack on 27 August 1976 in Detroit, Michigan, USA, where he had gone to perform in a concert.

Talking about his son, Neil’s latest release is Ek Chatur, a black comedy thriller film written by Himanshu Tripathi and directed by Umesh Shukla. It also stars Divya Khosla Kumar.

The film is set against the backdrop of a quirky small-town Indian landscape, the story follows a seemingly charming woman with a naivety that masks her razor-sharp wit.

Ambitious and cunning, she effortlessly outsmarts everyone around her. When a lucrative opportunity comes her way, she dives in headfirst but is tangled with unpredictable twists and darkly comedic turns that test her cunning at every step.

--IANS

dc/