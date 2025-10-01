Neetu Kapoor remembers late mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor on death anniversary

Mumbai: On her seventh death anniversary, Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has shared a throwback picture with her late mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor and said that she misses her “everyday.”

Neetu took to Instagram stories, where she shared a picture posing with her late mother-in-law. In the image, the two can be seen looking at the camera lens and smiling as they got clicked.

For the caption, Neetu wrote: “Miss you everyday mom.”

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of legendary actor Raj Kapoor, passed away in 2018 due to cardiac arrest. She was 87.

In May 1946, Raj Kapoor married Krishna Malhotra and the couple had five children - three sons, Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv, and two daughters, Ritu and Rima.

Talking about Neetu, she met her late husband Rishi Kapoor on the sets of “Kabhie Kabhie” and got married in 1980. She welcomed her daughter Riddhima on September 15, 1980 and her son Ranbir Kapoor on September 28, 1982.

Neetu is known for appearing in Hindi films throughout the late 1960s, 1970s and early 1980s. In 2012, she was inducted into the Walk of the Stars, an entertainment hall of fame at Bandra in Mumbai.

She made her debut in the swashbuckler film Suraj in 1966. She was then seen in films such as Rickshawala, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Deewaar, Khel Khel Mein, Kabhi Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Dharam Veer, Parvarish, Jaani Dushman, Kaala Patthar and Yaarana.

She went on a hiatus after appearing in the thriller film Ganga Meri Maa in 1983 and made her acting comeback with a minor role in the romantic comedy Love Aaj Kal three decades later. Her latest work is Jugjugg Jeeyo.

In other news, Neetu Kapoor will be seen in Kapil Sharma’s next, which has been extensively shot in the scenic locales of Shimla. The film also stars Riddhima Kapoor. It is directed by Ashish R Mohan and is tentatively titled, "DKS".

Earlier this month, Neetu remembered her late husband Rishi Kapoor on his 73rd birth anniversary and said that he will “always remain in our hearts.”

Neetu took to her Instagram handle, where she shared a video footage from "Khullam Khulla – Live with Rishi Kapoor". The video featured guests including his brother Randhir, son Ranbir, daughter Riddhima, sister Reema, filmmaker Ramesh Sippy and veteran actor Jeetendra.

“You will always remain in our hearts… happy birthday,” Neetu wrote as the caption.

--IANS