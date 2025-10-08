Namrata Shirodkar wishes Gauri Khan ‘love & blessings’ as she turns 55th

Mumbai: Bollywood's heartthrob Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, producer, and interior designer Gauri Khan has turned 55 years old on Wednesday.

Wishing her on her special day, Mahesh Babu’s better half, former model and actor Namrata Shirodkar shared a nostalgic social media post reminiscing about some fond past memories.

Taking to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle, Namrata penned, “Happy birthday. For all the times we’ve spent together…sending you lots of love and blessings! Have a fabulous year ahead, GK! @gaurikhan. (sic)”

Furthermore, Namrata shared a couple of pictures with Gauri over the years.

One of the throwback photographs showed Namrata and Gauri with Sangeeta Bijlani and Shah Rukh.

This still was dropped by Gauri in 2022, along with the caption, “Post a fashion show with @namratashirodkar @sangeetabijlani9 .. I think i walked the Ramp with them too while @iamsrk watched from the audience.”

Namrata had disclosed back then that all of them went together on a cruise, and the picture was clicked soon after she represented India in the Miss Universe pageant back in 1993.

The other two snaps were from the same year when Gauri paid a visit to Namrata and Mahesh’s house for lunch after a Falguni and Shane Peacock show. Posting the pic on social media, Namrata wrote, “Unexpected fun lunch!! @gaurikhan in the house..literally catching up after so many years... It's as if time stood still. Leaving after a full lunch of flashbacks, great memories...and many laughs..Should do this often GK. Keep shining as you always do.”

Work-wise, Gauri recently produced her son Aryan Khan’s debut directorial venture "The Ba***ds of Bollywood" under her home banner Red Chillies Entertainment. Available on Netflix, the series garnered a lot of appreciation from the viewers.

Up next, Gauri will be backing Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's highly anticipated "King".

Married in 1991, Gauri and SRK are blessed with three kids – Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam.

