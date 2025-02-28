Naina song from John Abraham's The Diplomat out now

Mumbai: 'Naina' song from John Abraham-starrer 'The Diplomat: A Gentle Pause' has been unveiled.

Sung by Varun Jain, Romy, and Saikia and composed by Anurag Saikia, 'Naina' song is available on T-Series' YouTube handle.

Kausar Munir added her magic to the soulful song with her lyrics.

Recently, in a conversation with ANI, Abraham shared what drew him to the film, describing it as an "emotional, on-the-edge psychological thriller" rather than just another patriotic story.

He said, "I didn't do the film just because it's patriotic; I did it because it's an emotional, on-the-edge psychological thriller."

Comparing it with the film Argo, the actor added, "It's like a film called Argo, and if you watch that film, it's a true story about the US Embassy in Iran and how they had to get people out. You won't move when you watch that film; you'll just be glued to your seat. That feeling is what I got from The Diplomat."

John also mentioned that the film is not a typical India-Pakistan story and encouraged fans to view it from a "humanitarian angle."

"This is not a typical India-Pakistan film. View it from a humanitarian angle," he added.Directed by Shivam Nair, 'The Diplomat' stars John Abraham in the lead role as JP Singh, a skilled diplomat navigating a high-stakes mission. The film promises an intense political thriller that highlights the power of negotiation and intellect over violence and war.

Elaborating on the story, director Nair added, "The film is based on a real-life incident. It tells the story of Uzma, a woman from Delhi who went to Malaysia for work, got involved with a Pakistani individual, and ended up trapped in Pakistan. This is the story we are telling."

Initially slated for release on March 7, the film will now hit theatres a week later, on March 14, coinciding with the Holi weekend. The Diplomat is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl (Wakaoo Films), and Sameer Dixit, Jatish Varma, Rakesh Dang (Fortune Pictures/Seeta Films). (ANI)