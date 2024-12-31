Mira Rajput Reflects on 2024 and Looks Ahead to New Adventures in 2025

Mumbai: Mira Rajput recently took to social media to share a heartfelt video reflecting on the year 2024 while eagerly anticipating what's to come in 2025.

The post, filled with moments from her personal life, highlights her family's growth and the memories she has made with her husband actor Shahid Kapoor, children Mira, Zain, and friends.

In her Instagram video, Mira described 2024 as a year of fresh starts and cherished family moments, expressing her excitement for the opportunities and adventures that 2025 will bring.

Her caption read "2024 was the year for new beginnings, family & a dream. 2025, I'm ready to fly."



Recently, Mira has also shared snippets of her travels with Shahid, posting a photo from a trip where she described their experience, saying, "Long walks that lead to large appetites and cosy evenings."



As Mira reflects on her personal life, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Deva'.

Initially scheduled for a release on February 14, 2025, the action-packed thriller has now been moved up to January 31, 2025.

Shahid is also set to collaborate once again with 'Haider' filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj for an untitled Sajid Nadiadwala project.

Tripti Dimri, Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda are also a part of the project. Details regarding the film's plot have not been disclosed yet. (ANI)