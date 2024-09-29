"Learnt a lot from him as a human being": Ananya Panday shares her admiration for SRK

Abu Dhabi: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday shared her admiration for superstar Shah Rukh Khan and recalled the most memorable moment of her life when SRK called her after the release of 'Student of the Year 2'.

While speaking to the media at the IIFA Awards 2024, she said, "He (Shahrukh Khan) has watched most of my work but he called me after Student of the Year 2. We had a long chat and that felt really nice... Growing up, I have observed everything about him. More than an actor, I have learnt a lot from him as a human being also...he has this personality where he makes everyone feel so special.."

Ananya Panday stunned everyone with her performance at the gala night in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, talking about her work front, Ananya after entertaining the audience with her series 'Call Me Bae', is now all set to surprise her fans with another captivating performance in Vikramaditya Motwane's directorial 'CTRL'. The film will be out on Netflix on October 4.

At the IIFA Awards 2024, King Khan enthralled the audience with his hosting. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who never misses the chance to steal hearts with his charm and presence, made sure to make his co-hosts Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar shake their legs to his hit song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'.

The trio surely added "triple the charm, triple the fun" on the stage at the IIFA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

The three-day celebration kicked off on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industries--Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

—ANI