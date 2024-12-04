Khushi Kapoor joins Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah's pre wedding celebrations

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The pre-wedding celebrations of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, have officially begun, with her best friend Khushi Kapoor sharing her excitement on social media.

On Wednesday, Khushi took to her Instagram Stories to re-share a picture from the festivities. The image featured Aaliyah, her fiance Shane Gregoire, and their close friends, including Khushi, Ida Ali (daughter of filmmaker Imtiaz Ali), and others. The group, dressed in traditional attire, looked stunning as they posed for the camera.

The original post was shared by Ida Ali with the caption, "It has started!! Mr & Mrs Shane Gregoire, Aaliyah Kashyap."

On Monday, Anurag Kashyap penned an emotional note about spending a special day with his daughter before her wedding. The father-daughter duo went for a movie outing to watch I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar and starring Abhishek Bachchan.

"My daughter gets married in a couple of weeks, and we went on our last movie date together before I give her away, to watch @shoojitsircar's I Want to Talk. It was like a deep cleansing of the soul watching this beautiful film with @aaliyahkashyap. I laughed and teared up. Like Arjun Sen, we all have our personal marathons, and the filmmaker captures it so unintrusively, armed with a career-best performance by @bachchan (he has fully come into his own) and the two powerhouses Reeya's @ahillyeah and the little one whose name I don't know. I'm still absorbing it and finding it hard to articulate my exact feelings because I can't count the number of emotions I felt watching this film. Do yourself a favour and watch it while it's still in cinemas. If nothing else, it will definitely talk to you in ways you might not expect. You are special, Shoojit, and you know it," read his heartfelt caption.



Aaliyah and Shane got engaged in a private ceremony in Mumbai last year, announcing the news on Instagram in May 2023. (ANI)