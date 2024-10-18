Katrina Kaif shares some 'dil gulabi' pictures, fans react

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif on Friday treated fans to some mesmerising images featuring her. In the images, she can be seen donning a cream-coloured dress adorned with floral patterns. She flaunts her long tresses.

" Dil Gulabi (rose emoji)," she captioned the post.

Katrina accessorised the ensemble with a statement ring and earrings.

In no time, fans flooded the comment section with their heartfelt reactions.

"Beautiful," a social media user commented.

"How adorable," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was last seen in 'Merry Christmas'. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film features Kaif in the role of Maria, alongside South actor Vijay Sethupathi. The mystery thriller was well-received, with critics praising Kaif's performance and the gripping storyline that unfolds on Christmas Eve.

In 2023, she was seen opposite Salman Khan in 'Tiger 3'. The movie also had cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. (ANI)