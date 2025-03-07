Katrina Kaif pens heartwarming note for 'best friend' Karishma Kohli, shares pictures from wedding

Mumbai: Actor Katrina Kaif turns perfect bridesmaid for 'Best friend' Karishma Kohli's wedding. She penned a heartfelt note and shared unseen pictures from the ceremony.

On Friday, the Tiger actor posted adorable pictures on Instagram. She looked alluring in an aquamarine corset lehenga with minimal makeup and open hair.

Katrina wrote, "My Best Friends Weddings @karishmakohli there is no one quite like you, from the first day we first met 16 yrs ago ur joy and madness in equal measures grabbed my attention and there's been no looking back since then.

She added, "You've been forever by my side through the good and the bad, no matter what, you are always there for me, shiny and bright no matter what is happening in your own life. You truly are a gem of a person and you have the kindest, most generous and courageous soul."

"My ride or die for life. I couldn't be happier for you and Mikhail, in him you have the most amazing life partner ever. I'm so excited for both of you , your together forever starts now," she concluded.

Katrina also shared candid pictures of the bride and groom.

In one of the pictures, Katrina posed with her friends and sister Isabelle Kaif with the backdrop of floral decorations.

As soon as she dropped the post on Instagram, netizens bombarded the comment sections with love.

Recently, Katrina visited Mahakumbh Mela and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

During her visit, she met Swami Chidanand Saraswati, president of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, and took his blessings.

Katrina also performed an evening aarti at the Maha Kumbh mela.

Speaking to ANI, Katrina expressed her gratitude and excitement about being part of the sacred event.

"I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy, beauty, and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here," she said. (ANI)