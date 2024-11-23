Kashmir-Fighting for Peace premieres at IFFI 2024

Panaji (Goa) [India]:The documentary 'Kashmir - Fighting for Peace', directed by veteran journalist and filmmaker Rohit Gandhi, premiered at the 2024 International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Saturday.

The documentary revolves around the human impact of the ongoing Kashmir conflict, presenting stories of martyrs' families, militants, civilians, and security forces. Gandhi uses real-time footage and personal interviews to show the shared pain of those living amidst the unrest.

The film offers a raw look at the region's decades-long strife while emphasizing the urgent need for peace.

Rohit Gandhi spoke about the making of the film, sharing, "It was in 2017 that I started doing primary research on this story. I went through villages in South Kashmir and spent time meeting families of militants and civilians. This is the culmination of 7 years of work."

In a press release shared by the film's team, Rohit spoke about the making of the film.

"It was in 2017 that I started doing primary research on this story. I went through villages in South Kashmir and spent time meeting families of militants and civilians. This is the culmination of 7 years of work," said the filmmaker in a statement.

"The story continues to be mired in the same loop. The reality is that we have to hold the bull by its horns and call out what is wrong here. More civilian lives cannot be lost," the filmmaker added.

Meanwhile, IFFI 2024, which began on November 20, showcases over 180 international films from 81 countries, including 16 world premieres, 3 international premieres, 43 Asian premieres, and 109 Indian premieres.

Notably, the organisers have also included a tribute programme to honour the 100th birth anniversaries of four Indian cinema legends: actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, director Tapan Sinha, Telugu cinema star Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and singer Mohammed Rafi, as per Variety.

The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is being held in Goa and will run until November 28. (ANI)