Karisma Kapoor’s cherished gift from late grandfather Raj Kapoor: A treasured cookbook

Mumbai: A simple cookbook gifted by late star Raj Kapoor to his granddaughter Karisma Kapoor years ago has turned into the emotional core of Netflix’s upcoming special Dining With The Kapoors.

In the show, Karisma had something special to show her cousin Armaan Jain,

The actress said: “I had something very special to show… This is a cookbook that Dada ji gave me.”

On the very first page of the now-treasured cookbook was Raj Kapoor’s very special message for his granddaughter.

The message read: “To Lolo, My darling, a woman’s way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. I want you to try all these recipes on your grandfather before you meet HIM.”

“The cookbook contained all the things he liked,” Karisma reminisced, smiling at the memory.

As Armaan flipped through the pages of the lovingly handmade scrapbook of recipes, he instantly knew what the family meal had to be.

“Fried peanuts, cheese balls… I think this is what’s going to be on the menu. We need a lot of fried food that day,” he said.

Karisma’s gift didn’t stop there. Tucked alongside the cookbook was a heartwarming photograph- a young Karisma sitting on her grandfather’s lap.

“With this, I found his picture… please look at my stomach, I was a foodie from that time only,” Karisma quipped.

Armaan said: “You were a full Kapoor from that time only. Such a cute picture. He loved you… he loved all of you. I wish I could meet him.”

“Dining With The Kapoors” is premiering on Netflix.

Raj Kapoor was India 's greatest showman of his time.His popularity in the Soviet Union and the Middle East has become legendary. The authentic picture of Bombay presented in his films, especially in Shree 420 , still attracts filmmakers.

The stories in Raj Kapoor's films were usually based on his own life, and he himself was the main protagonist in most of his films.

Raj Kapoor died in 1988, in New Delhi, India, at the age of 63, due to a combination of kidney failure, heart failure, and asthma. He fell ill after suffering a severe asthma attack in 1988, while attending an awards ceremony.

--IANS