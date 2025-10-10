Kareena Kapoor shares son Taimur Ali Khan’s hilarious take on no-photo rule

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared the hilarious reaction her son Taimur Ali Khan had when his mother told the paparazzi to not click pictures of her children.

Kareena has appeared on her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan’s podcast, where they talked about motherhood, children and parenthood.

Introducing Kareena, Soha said: “Today's episode is extra special. She's honest, unapologetic, refreshingly real about motherhood. So, let's start from the heart, Kareena.”

Asked What has motherhood taught her about herself, Kareena said: “Warm and loving parenting with a strict and vigilant watch.”

Soha then asked that raising children in this age of so much vigilance, how has that journey been for her?

Kareena said: “I tell them, I have two eyes here, but I have two eyes here also. Just keep remembering that.”

Soha then asked: “So, when he sees all these people doesn't he say ‘These are strangers with big, big cameras.’”

Kareena replied: “He got used to the fact that he's getting clicked. So, then when I told them not to click him, he said, ‘Why did you tell them not to click me?’”

The caption for the post read: “We’d call this episode P.H.A.T.- Parenting Hard And Thriving! It's Friday and AAH is back with the brand new episode, on positive parenting and motherhood, and who better than the iconic Kareena Kapoor Khan @kareenakapoorkhan and Riri Trivedi @ririitrivedi @allabouther_aah.”

“Why do we need to label parenting as “POSITIVE” and if we all come with the best of intentions, how can there eve be negative parenting? This episode is full of fun, eyerolls, and loads of information! So tune in to All About Her, hit the link in bio, and “tell me how it was?!”

Kareena married actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012 and they welcomed their first son, Taimur, in 2016, followed by their second son, Jehangir (Jeh), in 2021.

--IANS