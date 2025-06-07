Kareena Kapoor sends big birthday love to her dearest Ektaa

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) One of the most successful producers of our time, Ektaa Kapoor turned 50 on Saturday.

Sending big birthday love to her dearest Ektaa, actress Kareena Kapoor penned on her Instagram stories, "Happy birthday dearest Ekta...big love to you always @ektakapoor."

Bebo also dropped a lovely black-and-white picture with Ektaa on the photo-sharing app.

The actor and producer power duo has managed to deliver some pathbreaking content over the years including, "Jaane Jaan", "Udta Punjab", and "The Buckingham Murder", to name just a few.

Additionally, filmmaker Karan Johar wished his “karmic twin” on her milestone birthday.

Taking to his Instagram stories, KJo posted an old photo with Ektaa, along with the caption, “Happy birthday to my karmic twin!!!! To the girl with the largest heart and the forever friend!!!”

The Dharma head added, “Love you Ektu ... you are a visionary, a pioneer...and may you continue to lead way and inspire generations!!!”

Moreover, actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani, who played Tulsi in the popular show “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”, also called Ektaa her strength.

Her Instagram caption read, “That night, we walked — from the quiet lanes of Juhu to the sacred steps of Siddhivinayak. Not in celebration, but in surrender. She had made a silent vow when I was chasing a dream — a prayer not for herself, but for me. And when the dream turned real, when the world clapped — she didn't call to revel in the applause.”

Smriti further looked back in time saying, “She reminded me: We owe Bappa our thanks. Gratitude walks before pride in her world. The world knows her as fierce - a woman of will, words, and unwavering resolve.”

Starting her career at the tender age of 17, Ektaa delivered some of the most beloved television serials including "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii", "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", and "Kahiin To Hoga," among others.

