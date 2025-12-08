Kareena Kapoor says she always tries to follow in her amma Sharmila Tagore’s footsteps

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Monday, took to social media to wish her mother-in law and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore on her birthday.

In her special post, Bebo shared that she always tries to follow in her “amma's footsteps. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a few photos and simply captioned the post, “Happy birthday dearest Mother in law.” The first photo shows Saif Ali Khan posing with his mother, Sharmila Tagore, who is seen holding little Jeh in her arms. The mother-son duo flashes a radiant smile as they pose together. In the next click, Kareena is seen strolling with Sharmila, with the text on the image reading, “Always trying to follow in your footsteps.” The final heartwarming photo captures Sharmila Tagore playing with her grandson Jeh in a park.

Kareena Kapoor frequently expresses her admiration for her mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore, describing her as “the most elegant and graceful woman.” She has often spoken openly about Sharmila’s warmth, inclusiveness, and remarkable ability to balance work and personal life.

In April, the ‘Udta Punjab’ actress heaped praise on Sharmila Tagore’s comeback to Bengali cinema, saying that she will always be the original Bengal Tigress.

In a video shared on social media by the Puratawn team, Kareena said, “Hi, this is Kareena Kapoor Khan, and I'd like to send my best wishes to the iconic, legendary Sharmila Tagore, my mother-in-law, who is finally returning to Bengali cinema after almost 14 years. She was, and always will be the original Bengal tigress.”

“I think everyone is looking forward to seeing this beautiful film. So am I, in cinemas. So I'd like to send my heartiest congratulations and all the very best to the entire team.”

“Puratawn,” directed by Suman Ghosh, centered on the relationship between a mother, played by Sharmila Tagore, and her daughter, portrayed by Rituparna Sengupta. The film explored themes such as age-related memory loss and the enduring presence of the past. It also featured Indraneil Sengupta in a significant role alongside Rituparna Sengupta.

